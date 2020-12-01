Kay Hall



Bobbie Kay Ridge Hall (May 27, 1943 - Oct. 28, 2020) went home to be with her lord and savior Jesus, surrounded by her loving family.



Kay led a very active life with family, church, work and cooking. Family and friends were Kay's passion and delight. Kay shared her smile while working in retail at the Guarantee Shop, as a teacher's aide at C.B. Greer, and 15 years with 1st National Bank of St. Marys as the customer service representative.



You could always find her in the kitchen making your favorite food. Kay was known for her smile and cooking, especially her homemade desserts she made for the HVFD annual dinners. No one went away from Kay's home hungry. She loved to travel and visit her family in Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. She called everyone "hun" and always blessed your heart.



In 1972, Kay married the love of her life, Steve Hall. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Steve Hall; her daughter, Dana (Nick) Goldstein; and her stepson, Kevin (Denise) Hall; her grandchildren, Tyler, Trey, Trent, Ashley and Andrew; and her great-grandchildren, Sophie Claire, Addie Grace, Logan and Lucy; her sisters, Brenda "my older little sister" R. Gilley, Milton, Fla.; and preceded in death by her identical twin, Alice Gay (Buddy) Floyd, Brunswick, Ga. Her nephews and niece, Eddy, Keith, Danny Gilley, Steven and Brad Floyd and their families, also survive.



Vistation was held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Mattingly Gardner Funeral Home, in Leonardtown, Md.



The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with officiating Pastor Matthew Tate and Father Raymond Schmidt. Interment followed in Joy Chapel Cemetery, in Hollywood, Md.



Pallbearers were Steven Floyd, Brad Floyd, Justin Floyd, Steve Nelson, Zach Nelson and Mark Schlickbernd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to Hollywood United Methodist Church, St. John's Catholic Church of Hollywood, Md., and Hospice of St. Marys.



Mattingly Gardner Funeral Home, in Leonardtown, Md., was in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 1, 2020



