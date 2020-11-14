Bobby Beasley
Bobby W. Beasley passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from lung cancer at the age of 77.
Bobby was born as the fourth of seven children on Valentine's Day 1943; he was born at home and his birth certificate read "Baby boy Beasley. He was the son of the late Effie (Redfern) and Tildon Calvin Beasley of Treutlen County, Ga. His family were all sharecroppers growing up, and from adulthood until his last day, Bobby wouldn't step a foot in a cotton field. In order to escape the fields, he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, where that Georgia boy was stationed in Alaska. Bobby always said he could tell within five minutes of meeting a man if he had been in the military. Bobby met his beautiful bride, Patricia "Patty" at the drag strip on a blind date. It has been said that Bobby was the "James Dean type." He loved crazy eight racing and drag racing, and dirt bikes.
Bobby loved his wife's cooking, a good steak, Krystal burgers, sweet tea, boiled peanuts and his own homemade moonshine; he was a cheese connoisseur. He loved traveling the East Coast to the West Coast by car, and enjoyed cruises with family. We were blessed to learn many lessons from Bobby during his 77 years. He felt strongly that an Army recruiter will tell you what you want to hear to sign you up. He believed that the machine operator's knowledge should be respected in the workplace, regardless of the level of education. He believed if you're going to tell someone they're wrong, you better be right. He believed in children saying "yes, sir" and "yes, ma'am" and has been known to say, "Did you say 'yeah' to your mama?" He felt it important for his wife and daughters to have self-esteem and feel beautiful. When a daughter complained about being short, he would inevitably say "Men like petite women." In the old days when watching the Miss America Pageant, when his daughters asked who was his favorite contestant, he would only say "Mama," indicating his wife, Patty. He was a man of very few words, so his words were impactful.
Bobby was a hard-working family man who was deeply in love with Patty, his wife of 55 years. Patty could often be heard during his prolonged illness to tell him, "You need to take your medicine. I haven't been married to you long enough." Near the end of his life, he would frequently ask her to sit on his lap, or he would simply say "me and you, me and you" - shorthand for "me and you are gonna get outta this hospital!"
Bobby retired from Seabrook Nuclear Plant in Seabrook, N.H., in 1998 as a maintenance mechanic/millwright. Right after retirement, he and his bride hightailed it back to Georgia. Prior work included Union Carbide's K25 plant in Oak Ridge, Tenn., U.S. Steel in Orem, Utah, Armstrong Cork in Macon, Ga., and Georgia Kaolin in Dry Branch, Ga. Bobby was a U.S. Army veteran.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Ryals) of Brunswick, Ga.; daughters, Amy Cronin (Brad) of Plympton, Mass., Lynn Pelletier (Dan) of Epping, N.H., and Kathy Mattorano of Lebanon, Ohio. He has eight grandchildren, Chloe, Katie and Hayley Pelletier; Caroline "Carly" and Natalie Spencer and Nicco, Jake and Will Mattorano. Bobby is survived by five of his six wonderful siblings, Jeanne McLendon (late JE), late Donald Beasley (Deborah Bryan and the late Margaret Scarboro), Sarah Quick (Don), Linnie Claxton (Mike), Hugh Beasley (Debbie Reynolds) and Angie Hooks (Wayne).
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from the graveside in Westview Cemetery, in Soperton, Ga., with Pastor Gilbert Posey officiating.
Mr. Beasley's family will receive friends and family from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sammons Funeral Home, in Soperton, Ga.
