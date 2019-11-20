|
Bobby Asbell
Bobby Eugene Asbell, 66, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Military honors will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, November 22, 2019, with visitation to follow until 7:00 PM, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Bobby was born January 2, 1953, in Tampa, FL, to Donno and Dicy Scott Asbell. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam, and had lived in Brunswick all of his life. Bobby was a self employed sub-contractor, who loved watching old Western movies. He enjoyed fishing, camping, outdoor life, and cookouts with family.
Survivors include, daughters, Crystal Asbell Stoyanoff (Nikolaus) and Candy Asbell Bennett (Eric), a brother, Larry Asbell (Martha), grandchildren, Justin Dykstra, Kira, Carissa, and Brianna Stoyanoff, and Destiny Domzalski, a great granddaughter, Avionna Dykstra. a sister-in-law, Gail Asbell, nephews, Donnie, Duter, and Jason Asbell, a niece, Stacy Asbell Slusher, the mother of his children, Maxine Asbell, and several great nieces and nephews, his best friend Jennifer Kobryn and her children, Cody Shaver and Stephanie Saltmarsh.
In addition to his parents, Donno and Dicy Asbell, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Asbell.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
