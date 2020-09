Bobby Griffin

Bobby GriffinBobby Gene Griffin, 82, of Brunswick, died Monday at his residence.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Park Cemetery, in Brunswick, with entombment to follow in the mausoleum.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests all social-distancing rules be followed.Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com , in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 23, 2020