Bobby Gene Griffin
Bobby Griffin

Bobby Gene Griffin, 82, of Brunswick, died Monday at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Park Cemetery, in Brunswick, with entombment to follow in the mausoleum.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests all social-distancing rules be followed.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 23, 2020

Funeral services provided by
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
