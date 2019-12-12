|
|
Bobby Joe Grover
Bobby Joe Grover, 82, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Randy McQuaig officiating.
Born Dec. 20, 1936, in Cogdell, Ga., to the late Lacy Arlando and Lula Annie G. Grover, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired cable repairman with BellSouth. Mr. Grover had been a resident of Glynn County since 1996. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, as well as spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" P. Grover.
Survivors include his children, Robin Ivy of Brunswick, and Ronnie Grover and wife Laverne of Waycross; three grandchildren, Ashley Grover, Chad Grover and wife Amanda and Lindsay Ivy; two great-grandsons, Hayden and Jackson Grover; a brother, Wendell Grover and wife Cathy of Millwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 12, 2019