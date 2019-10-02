|
|
Bobby Lane
Bobby "Lee" Lane, 17, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Brunswick, Ga. He was born on June 25, 2002, to Bobby James Lane and Kristin Nicole Grimes, in Brunswick. Lee was the hardest working 17-year-old ever. He was an avid hunter who loved hunting for deer, hogs and ducks, as well as fishing. He always made people smile, no matter where he went or who he was around.
Lee is preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Tutorow; and his uncle, Richard "Richie" Lane.
He is survived by his parents, Kristin Nicole Grimes (Shawn) and Bobby James Lane (Ashley); three siblings, Tyler Lane, Amelia Lane and Nick Grimes (Cheyenne); grandparents, Craig "Tut" Tutorow (Linda), Bobbie Jean Lane (Tony) and Sonja Slaton (Troy); great-grandparents, Dora Lane and Leila "Jackie" Brannam; his aunts and uncles, Cassidy Clay (Logan), Justin Tutorow, Megan Deen, Marion Cason (Richard), James "Long John" Lane, Willie Lane (Brooke), Keisha Lane and Dusty Lane; and many more.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with the Rev. Hinton Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Little Memorial Cemetery, in Brantley County.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 2, 2019