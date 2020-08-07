Bobby Northcutt



Bobby Louis Northcutt died Saturday at his residence.



A walk-through public viewing was held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Interment will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, in Glennville.



The family may visit the gravesite at 4 p.m. today.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020



