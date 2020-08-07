1/
Bobby Louis Northcutt
Bobby Northcutt

Bobby Louis Northcutt died Saturday at his residence.

A walk-through public viewing was held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Interment will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, in Glennville.

The family may visit the gravesite at 4 p.m. today.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
