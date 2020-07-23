1/
Bobby "Fishbone" Powell Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fishbone Powell Jr.

Bobby "Fishbone" Powell Jr., 58, of Hortense, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence after a long, brave battle with cancer.

He enjoyed many things in his life, but some would say spending time with his loved ones was what he cherished the most. He was a good man, always helping anyone who needed anything. He was very hard working and would give you the shirt off his back. In his spare time you could find him at Golden Isles Speedway, where he spent many Friday and Saturday nights. Whether it was rooting for his friends or behind the wheel of his No. 13 race car, he was just happy he was there. Two of his greatest accomplishments were the track championships he won at Golden Isles Speedway in 1994 and 1999. He also enjoyed going to the store and buying scratch-off tickets, sitting by the fire with a cold Busch beer, watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football, and always having any type of racing on the TV.

Fishbone was born Dec. 8, 1961, in Brunswick, to Bobby Roy Powell and Lelia Christine Turner Powell; he moved to Hortense from Brunswick 27 years ago.

Fishbone is survived by the mother of his girls, BJ Powell of Hortense; his daughters, Lelia Chaney (Gregory) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kala Eason (Brad) of Dallas, Ga.; granddaughters, Alyssa Chaney and Abigail Eason; his companion, Lucy Kern of Hortense; sisters, Gina Erdman (John) of St. Louis, Mo., Adelia Knight of St. Marys, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Marie Powell; and a sister, Barbara Brown.

A service to celebrate Fishbone's life will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved