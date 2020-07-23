Fishbone Powell Jr.



Bobby "Fishbone" Powell Jr., 58, of Hortense, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence after a long, brave battle with cancer.



He enjoyed many things in his life, but some would say spending time with his loved ones was what he cherished the most. He was a good man, always helping anyone who needed anything. He was very hard working and would give you the shirt off his back. In his spare time you could find him at Golden Isles Speedway, where he spent many Friday and Saturday nights. Whether it was rooting for his friends or behind the wheel of his No. 13 race car, he was just happy he was there. Two of his greatest accomplishments were the track championships he won at Golden Isles Speedway in 1994 and 1999. He also enjoyed going to the store and buying scratch-off tickets, sitting by the fire with a cold Busch beer, watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football, and always having any type of racing on the TV.



Fishbone was born Dec. 8, 1961, in Brunswick, to Bobby Roy Powell and Lelia Christine Turner Powell; he moved to Hortense from Brunswick 27 years ago.



Fishbone is survived by the mother of his girls, BJ Powell of Hortense; his daughters, Lelia Chaney (Gregory) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kala Eason (Brad) of Dallas, Ga.; granddaughters, Alyssa Chaney and Abigail Eason; his companion, Lucy Kern of Hortense; sisters, Gina Erdman (John) of St. Louis, Mo., Adelia Knight of St. Marys, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Marie Powell; and a sister, Barbara Brown.



A service to celebrate Fishbone's life will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020



