Fishbone Powell Jr.



Bobby "Fishbone" Powell Jr.



Due to issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service scheduled for Aug. 1 has been cancelled.



The family will hold a celebration of his life later.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020



