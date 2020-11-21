Bonnie Baechtel



Bonnie Louise (Baird) Baechtel, registered nurse and first responder for New Providence Rescue Squad, and former elder of New Providence Presbyterian Church and Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, died Nov. 16, in Marietta, Ga. She was 89.



The cause of death was COVID-19. Bonnie attended Grove City College, and was a graduate of West Penn Nursing School, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Mrs. Bechtel was a dedicated and long-term member of the New Providence Rescue Squad and served as a leader of New Providence Presbyterian Church, where her deep and rock-solid faith compelled her to serve people in need. In many instances, Bonnie was the first to arrive at the scene of accidents and her strong nursing skills saved many lives in New Providence, New Jersey.



Bonnie was a former vice president of Monroeville Garden Club and created and nurtured a number of municipal gardens, the first officer of the Monroeville Garden Club to seek to beautify the Monroeville, Pa., community by planting gardens near major highways. Throughout her life, Bonnie always cultivated beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.



Bonnie was a tour guide at The Villages, in Lady Lake, Fla., an avid line dancer and active member of her community. Most recently, Bonnie lived on St. Simons Island, Ga., and recently moved to Marietta, Ga. She will be remembered for her strong faith, lovingkindness and ability to find the good in any person or situation.



Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, C. Richard Baechtel.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Smith of Zieglerville, Pa.; and her cousins, Tirzah Riley (Baird) and Ginger Ketzel (Baird) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Esther (Baird) Smith of Gilbert, Ariz., and Dr. Forrest Baird of Spokane, Wash. Bonnie was dearly loved by her family. She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Baechtel and husband, Jerry; her son, Richard Baechtel and wife, Lorrie; daughters, Laurie Pitcock and the Rev. Bonnie Lanyi, and husband, David. She adored her grandchildren, Lt. Comm. Kevin Pitcock, U.S. Navy, Kirsten Pitcock, Knoxville, Tenn., Richard Baechtel and his wife, Bridgette, Canton, Ga., Juliana Rose Lanyi and her partner, Jessica, San Jose, Calif., Jacqueline Regione and her husband, Michael, Austin, Texas, Sarah Lanyi and her fianc , Andrew Crabbs, Orlando, Fla., Nora Nicole Mestemaker and her husband, Ethan, Jasper, Ga., and Andrew Lanyi, Atlanta, Ga. She loved her great-grandchildren, Kendall, Allyson Rose and Braydon Baird Baechtel, of Canton, Ga.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 10, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in Marietta, Ga.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member.



