Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family

Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family

Bonnie L. Baechtel, 89, formerly of St. Simons Island, but currently residing in Marietta, died Monday at A.G. Rhodes long-term care facility, in Marietta. Arrangements may be announced by the family. Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store