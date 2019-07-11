Bradley Davis



Bradley Davis, 21, Waynesville, passed away in the early morning of July 5, 2019, due to a sudden accident.



He leaves behind his loving mother, Tonya Mauney; his father, Brad Davis; sisters, Kailee and Brina Mauney; half-brother, Trey Rhoden; grandparents, Glenda Mauney, Thomas Mauney and Brenda Joyce Davis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Allen Davis; and uncle, Greg Allen Davis.



Bradley was a young man who loved to spend time with his family and friends, loved God, was an avid hunter and fisherman and a true country boy at heart. He was quiet around most, but the light of laughter with his family and friends. He was a hard worker, and a kind soul who would give the shirt off his back for someone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A service to celebrate Bradley's life will be held at noon Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 11, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 11, 2019