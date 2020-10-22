Brandon Ketchup



Brandon Tyler Ketchup passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and a 2014 graduate of Brunswick High School.



He is survived by his parents, Clinton Sr. and Tawanna Ketchup; two brothers, Clinton Jr. of Brunswick, Ga., and Quinton Ketchup of McDonough, Ga; two sisters, Shaneka and Yolanda, both of Brunswick, Ga.; seven aunts and eight uncles.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at First Bryant Baptist Church, 1100 F St., in Brunswick.



A graveside burial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Salem-St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Sterling community, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



There will be no repast due to COVID-19.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020



