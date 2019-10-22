|
Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson
Myrtle Marjorie Joyner Brantley Beckum Hutcheson, 96, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence in Brunswick, Ga. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Warnie Monroe Hutcheson, husband of nine years; her son, Dale Hiram Brantley of Aiken, S.C.; her daughters, Donna Patrice (Warren) Sosby of Toccoa, Ga., Rachel Dawn (Michael) Farina and family of Orlando, Fla.; and her brother, Charles (Margaret) Joyner of Mauriceville, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Eva Raulerson Joyner; Henry Grady Brantley Jr., husband of 30 years; Henry Thomas Beckum, husband of 24 years; and David Watson Brantley, her son.
Other descendants include her grandchildren, Marjorie Ruth Brantley, Rachel Patricia Brantley-Welty (Karson) and Dorothy Grace Brantley; great-grandchildren, Leif Brantley Welty, Lily Gaia Welty, and Liberty Willoughby Welty, all of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Andrew "Drew" Summerell, and Nicole Smith-Farina, of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Alexandra Smith-Farina of San Diego, Calif., David Sosby of Clarksville, Ga.; and April Sosby; great-granddaughter, Sierra Alley; and great-great-granddaughter, Iris Ricci, all of Toccoa, Ga.
Family by marriage includes children, Children, Henry G. (Casey - both deceased) Beckum, Clara Mae (Ray - deceased) Sparks, Tommy (Sherry) Beckum and Benny (Jeannette) Beckum; grandchildren, Dan Beckum (India), Sandra Feo, Angie Jones (deceased), Melvin Jones, Trent Sparks, Janet Daniels (Robert), Helen Cottle (Robert), Kathi Beckum, Tammi Cross (Buddy), Richard Beckum (Bobbie), Pattie Shuford (Ray) and Gloria Bragg (Robby); great-grandchildren, Cassie Beckum, Mark Beckum, James Feo, Jessica Kirby, Heather Church, Jason Sparks, Jamie Sparks, Amanda Sparks (deceased), Beth Ferguson, Travis Daniels, Robert Cottle Jr. and Sheila Cottle, Brealyn Beckum, Jessie Cross, Ansley Cross, Richard Beckum Jr., Garett Beckum, Brandon Beckum, Courtney Shuford, Taylor Shuford, Jennifer Wall and Hunter Bragg.
Family by marriage includes children, Jimmie (Susan) Hutcheson (Jimmie - deceased), Jerry (Kim) Hutcheson, Sheree Truelove and Sheila Findley (Robert - deceased); grandchildren: Ty Hutcheson, Chad Hutcheson (Donna), Jennifer Krieg (Michael), Allison Crosby (Jamey), Travis Hutcheson (Tammy), Wyatt Hutcheson (Sabrina), Clint Clifton, Britney Dunn (Jon), Shawn (Jennifer) and Andrew (Carly) and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Hutcheson, Cody Hutcheson, Cannon Hutcheson, Callie Hutcheson, Jordan, Kelsey, Haley, Lexi, Natalie, Nick, Mercy and Crosby Clifton, Penny Hutcheson (deceased), Heather Hutcheson, Mason, Eli, Kaleb and Ruger Hutcheson, Kaelyn, Bladen, and Riley, Garrett and Morgan, and Madison.
Myrtle will be forever remembered by helping those around her - whether by cooking their favorite dishes, her wonderful nine-layer cakes or her sense of humor. She was an airplane mechanic during World War II. She worked through the years for others and for herself both sewing and baking cakes. She was active in her church, ladies groups, church choir, Primetimers and church food bank.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, GA www.edomillerandsons.com , as follows:
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 21. She will be buried next to her son, David Watson Brantley (Vietnam, 1968) in Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick. Ga.
Visitation for all will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. There will be family photos and music.
A memorial service for all will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, led by Nathan Smith. The CNAs who helped take care of Mom during the past two years will be honorary pallbearers. They deserve a lot of gratitude and respect - Roberta Jackson, DeeAnna Finleyson, Pamela Fuller and Barbara Campbell, Belva Trotman and Faye Griffin.
Memorial donations in memory of Myrtle may be made to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Unit 103, Brunswick, GA 31520-1946 or Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2019