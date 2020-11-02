Brenda Brown
Brenda Elizabeth Baldwin Brown, 71, of Brunswick passed away Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Brenda was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Brunswick to the late Barney Doyle Baldwin and the late Althea Isabell Taylor. She graduated from Glynn Academy and received her associate degree in nursing from Brunswick College.
In addition to Brenda's parents, she is preceded in death by her brother John Baldwin.
Brenda is survived by her two sons Walter Brown and Stephen Brown both of Brunswick, a grandson Colt Brown from Brunswick, and a sister Alethea Corbitt from Florida.
Brenda Brown served her community by working as a nurse at Southeast Georgia Health System, Heartland Hospice and every nursing home around the community.
Brenda Brown loved her pets and family and was also very creative in art and sewing.
There will be no services for Brenda at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 2, 2020