Brenda Gayle (Jefferies) Dickson, 66, formerly from Chickamauga, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 5th, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Georgia.



She moved to Brunswick, Georgia when she married her loving husband, Gary Dickson, whom she was survived by.



She was, also, survived by two loving daughters, Michelle Little, of Bakewell, Tennessee, and Rhonda (Stone) Rogers, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; two brothers, Daniel Jefferies, of Chickamauga, Georgia and Terry Jefferies, of Ringgold, Georgia; two sisters, Patsy (Jefferies) Bruce, of Chickamauga, Georgia, and Marjorie (Jefferies) Powell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marie (Presley) Jefferies, brother, Joe David Jefferies, and two sisters, Doris (Jefferies) Vines Wofford and Mary Ann (Jefferies) Perry. Cremation arrangements were handled by Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center.



The family will receive friends and loved ones at a Remembrance Service from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Chickamauga Civic Center, at 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga, Georgia 30707. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Brunswick at a later date.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 10, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 10, 2019