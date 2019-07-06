|
Brenda Bryant
Brenda Lee Bryant, 61, of White Oak, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 6, 2019
