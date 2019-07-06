Home

Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Brenda Lee Bryant

Brenda Lee Bryant Obituary
Brenda Bryant

Brenda Lee Bryant, 61, of White Oak, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 6, 2019
