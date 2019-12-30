|
|
Brenda Milner
Brenda Dianne Milner, 66, of Brunswick passed away Dec. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick.
Mrs. Milner was born the Feb. 22, 1953, in Aiken, South Carolina, to the late Jewell Alice Leach and the late George William Goldman. In addition to Mrs. Milner?s parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Philip Roberts, Sr.; Grandson J.W. Burkett; and a sister Stella Gomisch.
Mrs. Milner had been a resident of Glynn County most of her life. She was employed by Glynn County School System as a bus driver, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and canning preserves.
Mrs. Milner is survived by her husband Steve A. Milner; Children Philip Roberts, Jr. (JoAnn), Sandra Riddle (Mark), Glenda Depp, Christy May (Chris), Matthew Roberts (Nikki), Tina Miller (John), Crystal Currington (Kat), Denise McConnell (Lamarqus), and Danielle Hunter; Brothers Michael Goldman, Gerald Goldman and Kim Adams; Sister Cathy Goldman; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Dec. 30 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick.
A funeral service will be held Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Horse Stamp Cemetery in Waverly.
Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Kim Adams, Gerald Goldman, Philip Roberts, Dustin Roberts, Trevor Depp and Christopher May.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Greyson May, J.W. Burkett, Glynn City Bus Drivers Association, Phillip Griner, Josh Kirkland, Robert Morales, Perry Dickerson, Chad Kelly, Michael Goldman, Jeromy Goldman and Brandon Adams.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3011 Hampton Avenue, Suite 361 Brunswick, GA 31520.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 30, 2019