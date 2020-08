Brenda CrewsBrenda Sue Carroll Crews, 67, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick, with interment to follow.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020