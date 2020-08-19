Brenda Crews
Brenda Sue Crews, 67, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.
Brenda was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Vidalia, Ga. She was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for most of her life. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and attended College of Coastal Georgia.
Brenda loved reading, traveling to the beach and mountains and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She retired from FLETC after a 40-year career and was a member of Golden Isles Church of God.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Joseph Edward Crews; daughter, Haley Crews Duncan (Scott); grandson, Grayson Duncan; brother, Dewayne Carroll (Betty); and nieces, Ashley Carroll and Monica Carroll.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Wood Carroll; and father, Herbert Clarence Carroll.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick, with the Rev. Bobby Tatum officiating. Interment will follow the service.
The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020