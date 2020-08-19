1/1
Brenda Sue Crews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Crews

Brenda Sue Crews, 67, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.

Brenda was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Vidalia, Ga. She was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for most of her life. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and attended College of Coastal Georgia.

Brenda loved reading, traveling to the beach and mountains and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She retired from FLETC after a 40-year career and was a member of Golden Isles Church of God.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Joseph Edward Crews; daughter, Haley Crews Duncan (Scott); grandson, Grayson Duncan; brother, Dewayne Carroll (Betty); and nieces, Ashley Carroll and Monica Carroll.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Wood Carroll; and father, Herbert Clarence Carroll.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick, with the Rev. Bobby Tatum officiating. Interment will follow the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Crews family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved