Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map

Brenda Sue Lightfoot Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Sue Lightfoot Pittman Obituary
Brenda Sue Pittman

Brenda Sue Lightfoot Pittman, 73, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.

Brenda was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Warnell Emmett Lightfoot and Bess Herndon Lightfoot Shadron.

She was a 1964 graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Brunswick Junior College, where she studied criminal justice. She retired from Glynn County Code Enforcement, the same time her husband, Bob Pittman, retired as Chief of the Glynn County Police Department. Most of Brenda's career was spent working for Glynn County. Her first position was working in juvenile court as a probation officer. She also worked in the Planning and Zoning Department and lastly as Director of Code Enforcement, dedicating 36 years to Glynn County government.

Brenda was an outstanding Southern cook who shared her meals and desserts with neighbors, friends, and especially her precious grandchildren. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed working in her flowers and tending to her beautiful garden on her back deck that overlooks the marshes of Glynn. Brenda also enjoyed designing jewelry and creating silk floral arrangements.

Her survivors who will cherish their memories include her husband of 35 years, William Robert "Bob" Pittman Jr. of Brunswick; her children, Brian Harrison and his wife Charlotte of Jesup and Brandi McDonald and her husband Christian of Brunswick. "Granny B" or "Nonnie" as she was affectionately called, is also survived by five grandchildren, Mason Harrison, Koie Kirkland and Kara McDonald, all of Brunswick, and Trevor Oglesbee and Katie Moseley, both of Jesup. Other survivors are her siblings, Ed Lightfoot and his wife Susan of Brunswick, Kenny Lightfoot and Laura Long of Brunswick, Debbie Wells of Brunswick, Sandy Lightfoot of Sarasota, Fla., and Marion Shadron and his wife Irene of Waycross, Ga.; along with nephews, Chris Wells, Brad Lightfoot and Brandon Lightfoot, all of Brunswick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Monroe Shadron; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Darien.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -