Brenda Sue Pittman
Brenda Sue Lightfoot Pittman, 73, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus.
Brenda was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Warnell Emmett Lightfoot and Bess Herndon Lightfoot Shadron.
She was a 1964 graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Brunswick Junior College, where she studied criminal justice. She retired from Glynn County Code Enforcement, the same time her husband, Bob Pittman, retired as Chief of the Glynn County Police Department. Most of Brenda's career was spent working for Glynn County. Her first position was working in juvenile court as a probation officer. She also worked in the Planning and Zoning Department and lastly as Director of Code Enforcement, dedicating 36 years to Glynn County government.
Brenda was an outstanding Southern cook who shared her meals and desserts with neighbors, friends, and especially her precious grandchildren. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed working in her flowers and tending to her beautiful garden on her back deck that overlooks the marshes of Glynn. Brenda also enjoyed designing jewelry and creating silk floral arrangements.
Her survivors who will cherish their memories include her husband of 35 years, William Robert "Bob" Pittman Jr. of Brunswick; her children, Brian Harrison and his wife Charlotte of Jesup and Brandi McDonald and her husband Christian of Brunswick. "Granny B" or "Nonnie" as she was affectionately called, is also survived by five grandchildren, Mason Harrison, Koie Kirkland and Kara McDonald, all of Brunswick, and Trevor Oglesbee and Katie Moseley, both of Jesup. Other survivors are her siblings, Ed Lightfoot and his wife Susan of Brunswick, Kenny Lightfoot and Laura Long of Brunswick, Debbie Wells of Brunswick, Sandy Lightfoot of Sarasota, Fla., and Marion Shadron and his wife Irene of Waycross, Ga.; along with nephews, Chris Wells, Brad Lightfoot and Brandon Lightfoot, all of Brunswick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Monroe Shadron; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Darien.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 17, 2020