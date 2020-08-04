1/1
Brewnell Hendley Thaw
Brewnell Thaw

Brewnell Hendley Thaw, 89, of St. Simons Island, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Thrive, on St. Simons Island.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Fletcher Cemetery, in Alapaha, Ga., with the Rev. Gary James officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born May 18, 1931, in Alapaha, Ga., to the late John Walton and Julia R. Hendley, she was a 1948 graduate of Alapaha High School. She moved to Glynn County in 1963, and worked for the Sea Island Co. in the engineering department until her retirement. Mrs. Thaw was a member of Frederica Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, traveling, fishing and crabbing on the St. Simons Pier, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Darrell Thaw; a brother, Rudolph Hendley; and two sisters, Geraldine Rowe and Wynell Powell.

Survivors include two sons, Darrell Thaw and wife, Debbie, of St. Simons Island, and Tony Thaw and wife, Linda, of Darien; four grandsons, Jay Thaw and wife, Holly, Taylor Thaw and wife, Sadye, Dylan Thaw and Ryan Thaw and wife, Madeline; three great-grandchildren, Kate, Harlow and Elliott Thaw; a sister, Nanell McWhorter of Newnan, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 4, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
