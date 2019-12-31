Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Castor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Wayne Castor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Wayne Castor Obituary
Bruce Castor

Bruce Wayne Castor, 68, of Brunswick, Ga., transitioned from this life on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Mr. Castor was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on March 7, 1951, to the late Bill Castor and the late Edith Raines.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne Thornton Castor of Brunswick, Ga.; and his son, the Rev. Daniel (Jennifer) Castor of Albany, Ga.; two grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye, Hannah and Noah; three sisters, Sandra (Fred) Ertley of Orlando, Fla., Gail (Doug) Beebe of Irwin, Tenn., and Charlene (Steve) Hitchcock of Yakima, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Castor is a veteran of the United States Navy, and served as an aviation jet mechanic during the Vietnam War, serving at Naval Air Station Glynco in Brunswick, Ga. He was a graduate of Brunswick College, with a degree in marketing and management, and a machinist degree. Mr. Castor worked for Werner Trucking for many years.

He was a fun loving person, with a great sense of humor who loved life. He was a faithful member of Abundant Life Fellowship for many years. He passionately loved God and his family.

There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Abundant Life Fellowship, 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, Ga.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Abundant Life Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Albany Church of God, P.O. Box 50274, Albany, GA 31703.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 31, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -