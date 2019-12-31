|
Bruce Castor
Bruce Wayne Castor, 68, of Brunswick, Ga., transitioned from this life on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Mr. Castor was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on March 7, 1951, to the late Bill Castor and the late Edith Raines.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne Thornton Castor of Brunswick, Ga.; and his son, the Rev. Daniel (Jennifer) Castor of Albany, Ga.; two grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye, Hannah and Noah; three sisters, Sandra (Fred) Ertley of Orlando, Fla., Gail (Doug) Beebe of Irwin, Tenn., and Charlene (Steve) Hitchcock of Yakima, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Castor is a veteran of the United States Navy, and served as an aviation jet mechanic during the Vietnam War, serving at Naval Air Station Glynco in Brunswick, Ga. He was a graduate of Brunswick College, with a degree in marketing and management, and a machinist degree. Mr. Castor worked for Werner Trucking for many years.
He was a fun loving person, with a great sense of humor who loved life. He was a faithful member of Abundant Life Fellowship for many years. He passionately loved God and his family.
There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Abundant Life Fellowship, 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, Ga.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Abundant Life Fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Albany Church of God, P.O. Box 50274, Albany, GA 31703.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 31, 2019
