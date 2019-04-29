J. Burke Kile Jr.



Burke Kile passed away to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2019 at 82 years of age.



He was a true blessing of a friend. Once a person became his friend, he was a friend for life. He loved his golfing buddies! His belly-laugh and his smile lighted up the room! He was fun to be around!



Burke?s wife of 41 years Joan Kile, loved, adored and appreciated him for the Godly man he was. Burke was honorable, dependable, truthful, kind and how he loved the Lord Jesus! Burke was a humble servant of the Lord!



Burke was a very smart man, getting his Master of Business from Emory University. He was also an avid sports fan!



His three sons Grant Cole (Susan) the late Chris Kile (Leslie) Steve Kile (Misty) loved and respected him. Susan Cole was like a daughter to him.



Burke cherished anytime he was given to play, laugh and have fun with his granddaughters: Olivia Cole, Amelia Cole, Charlotte Kile, Taylor Kile and Taryn Kile. They affectionately called him Papa!



Burke is probably already being used by the Lord Jesus to greet and extend Godly love to those who enter the Gates of Heaven!



Always Loved and Never Forgotten, J. Burke Kile!



Burke will be buried in Nashville, Tennessee Christ Church Memorial Gardens.



