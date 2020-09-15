1/
C. Edward Jaques
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Edward Jaques, Jr.

Edward "Eddie" Jaques, Jr., 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughter Kristie and mother and father on Sept. 11 at St. Joseph /Candler in Savannah after a short illness.

Born on March 28, 1969, in Ashland, Ohio, he had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 44 years. He was a 1987 graduate of Brunswick High School. He operated Coastal Mobile Homes Sales & Service for a number of years and was manager of Title Max for a number of years. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and liked it when he could spend time with them.

He loved his flag and country, and was very proud of his two grandfathers who served in WWII. He had their medals and liked displaying them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest F. McCormick and wife Edith (Garretson) McCormick and paternal grandparents Cecil G. Jaques and wife Delilah (King) Jaques and a special Aunt, Dana Williams.

He is survived by his parents, C. Edward Jaques, Sr. and Dianne Jaques of Brunswick; his children Matthew Jaques, Kristie Hendrix and husband Conner all of Brunswick; and mother and father in-law, Kathy and Larry Kehoe of Pittsfield, ME; grandchildren, Jordynn and Kylee Jaques and Bradley and Coen Hendrix; daughter in law, Jessica Jaques; mother of his children, Heather Kehoe Hess; a brother, John Jaques and wife Kimberly of Ringgold, GA; nieces, Ashley and Tiffany Jaques and nephew, John Michael Jaques, and numerous other nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor John Harris and Pastor John Jaques officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved