C. Edward Jaques, Jr.Edward "Eddie" Jaques, Jr., 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughter Kristie and mother and father on Sept. 11 at St. Joseph /Candler in Savannah after a short illness.Born on March 28, 1969, in Ashland, Ohio, he had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 44 years. He was a 1987 graduate of Brunswick High School. He operated Coastal Mobile Homes Sales & Service for a number of years and was manager of Title Max for a number of years. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and liked it when he could spend time with them.He loved his flag and country, and was very proud of his two grandfathers who served in WWII. He had their medals and liked displaying them.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest F. McCormick and wife Edith (Garretson) McCormick and paternal grandparents Cecil G. Jaques and wife Delilah (King) Jaques and a special Aunt, Dana Williams.He is survived by his parents, C. Edward Jaques, Sr. and Dianne Jaques of Brunswick; his children Matthew Jaques, Kristie Hendrix and husband Conner all of Brunswick; and mother and father in-law, Kathy and Larry Kehoe of Pittsfield, ME; grandchildren, Jordynn and Kylee Jaques and Bradley and Coen Hendrix; daughter in law, Jessica Jaques; mother of his children, Heather Kehoe Hess; a brother, John Jaques and wife Kimberly of Ringgold, GA; nieces, Ashley and Tiffany Jaques and nephew, John Michael Jaques, and numerous other nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor John Harris and Pastor John Jaques officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, September 15, 2020