C. Hans McCollum



After battling cancer for nearly a decade, C. Hans McCollum transitioned from this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, under the care of Georgia Hospice at his home.



Hans was born on Sept. 11, 1953, in Jesup, Ga., to Charles Lee McCollum Jr. and Maria Gobel McCollum. Hans was preceded in death by his mother. Hans is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jody Blanton McCollum of Brunswick; two daughters, Cecilia Eisentraeger (Tobias) and Lydia Thornton (Jon-Patrick), both of St. Simons Island; and two granddaughters, Lore Eisentraeger and McKaye Thornton; father, Charles McCollum Jr.; and a brother, John McCollum.



Hans graduated from Glynn Academy in 1971 where he fell in love with his future wife. His lifelong career was with AT&T. Hans was steadfast in his faith being devoted to God, family and friends. He is remembered for his generosity. Hans was active in his faith community at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick serving in all aspects of church life from children's ministry to missions, from administration to clean up, from bike ministry to food packaging. In leisure, Hans enjoyed gardening (as a Master Gardener), the great outdoors and traveling.



The service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, with Dr. Wright Culpepper officiating.



The family wishes to thank The Cancer Care Center team of Southeast Georgia Health System for their truly remarkable treatment of body, mind and spirit. Also, thank you to Georgia Hospice. They entered our home as strangers and left as friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to First United Methodist Church of Brunswick (Children's Ministry), 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 10, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 10, 2019