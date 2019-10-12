|
C. Myers Wetherington
C. Myers Wetherington, 34, of Valdosta, Ga., entered into Heaven's Gates Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence.
Myers was born Aug. 9, 1985 in Brunswick, Ga., the son of Bill and Jennifer Wetherington. He graduated high school from Glynn Academy. He later received his bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University. He was employed by South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta, as a reimbursement analyst. Myers was a native of Brunswick, and had resided in Valdosta for the past 13 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games and playing golf. Myers also enjoyed sports and was an avid Florida State fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Bill Wetherington Jr. and Jennifer S. Wetherington of Brunswick, Ga.; his sister, Whitney Wetherington (Matthew Purvis) of Brunswick, Ga.; one precious niece, Lynnlee Purvis of Brunswick, Ga.; maternal grandparents, Gary and Peggy Sheffield of St. Simons Island, Ga.; paternal grandparents, Billy and Delores Wetherington of Brunswick, Ga.; aunt and uncle, Tony and Debbie Doliveira of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and special cousins, Pierce and Isabelle Doliveira, also of St. Simons Island, GA. He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Alta Lee Miller. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life gathering will be held during the hours of 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Wright Culpepper speaking at 6 p.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Myers' memory to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 12, 2019