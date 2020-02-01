|
|
Calder Kinney
Dr. Calder Willingham Kinney, 92, of St. Simons Island, departed this life for Heaven, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence.
The memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Simons Christian Renewal Church, with the Revs. Mike Murray, Mark Linton, Bill Ligon and Gary Fouche officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, until the funeral hour at St. Simons Christian Renewal Church.
Born in Macon, Ga., to the late Francis D. And Eunice W. Kinney, he was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 20 years as Captain and Unit Commander.
After World War II, he attended Mercer University. Dr. Kinney received a Ph.D. from Emanuel Baptist University. Dr. Kinney was a much-admired and loved husband, father, grandfather, pastor and counselor and friend. He served as pastor for New Hope Methodist Church. He was a co-founder of Brunswick Christian Renewal Church, along with the Revs. Bill Ligon and Jim Adkins in 1973, and served as co-pastor for 25 years before he retired in 1998. He also was a counselor with Christian Counseling Office, and served as pastor for Victory Assembly of God.
Dr. Kinney was a volunteer chaplain at Southeast Georgia Health System, and a member of American Legion on St. Simons Island as well as Seaman's House. He also served in the Rotary Club and was a member of Gideons International. He also worked for 25 years as an insurance underwriter with Southeastern Underwriters Association. As a committed Christian, he was deeply passionate about sharing the good news of God's plan of salvation to others. He was known for distributing thousands of Little Red Bibles everywhere he went, including many trips to other countries. He was an avid reader, and known as a "Bookaholic," he also loved a good rainy, stormy day.
In 2017, he had the privilege of an Honor Flight for veterans to Washington, D.C., which brought him great pleasure. He made many positive contributions to hundreds of people's lives and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Kinney.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Kinney of St. Simons Island; a daughter, Susan Kinney-Lopez of Brunswick; a son, John Calder Kinney of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Jenuine Kinney, Jan Marie Kinney John John Kinney and Rebekah Lopez; and three great-grandchildren, Rileigh Kinney, John John Kinney III, Kimberly Neal; and a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Dolan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Red Bibles of The American Bible Society, c/o Gary Fouche, St. Simons Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 in Dr. Kinney's memory.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 1, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 1, 2020