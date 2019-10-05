Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
New Life Sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Callie Cowart Peeples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callie Cowart Peeples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Callie Cowart Peeples Obituary
Callie Peeples

Callie Cowart Peeples, 91, of Brunswick, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

Callie was one of seven children born to Elmer and Lucy Cowart of Reidsville, Ga. She was a graduate of Reidsville High School, attended Georgia Teachers College (now known as Georgia Southern University) and Drawn's Business College. Callie played on several Industrial League basketball and softball teams in Savannah and Reidsville where she excelled. She married Charles Emmett Peeples in Savannah, Ga., in 1948. They later resided in Rocky Mount, N.C., and Reidsville, Ga., before making Brunswick, Ga., their permanent home.

Callie worked in the credit department at Sears and Roebuck, then later worked as the financial aid director of Brunswick Junior College, now College of Coastal Georgia, until her retirement. She also taught Sunday School at Norwich Street Church of God and Golden Isles Church of God. She will always be remembered as someone who was compassionate, encouraging and generous. Her joy was the love from her family and friends and her unwavering faith in God. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed enough to call her Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and friend.

She is survived by two children, Charleen Fisher (Randy) and Joe Peeples (Teresa) of Brunswick; four granddaughters, Anne-Marie Jones (Matt) of Brunswick, Erica Bush (Sidney) of Brunswick, Stephanie Viness (Bo) of Statesboro and Rachel Peeples of Brunswick; three great-grandchildren, Callie, Andrew and Ethan Jones, all of Brunswick; and a sister, Mary Nell Wilson of Pickerington, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, Elmer and Lucy; and by her five brothers, Elmer, Olan, Roy, Arthur and Carl Cowart.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at New Life Sanctuary, with Pastor Dana Swain officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Callie's memory may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles for their excellent care and compassion shown to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Callie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now