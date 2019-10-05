|
Callie Peeples
Callie Cowart Peeples, 91, of Brunswick, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.
Callie was one of seven children born to Elmer and Lucy Cowart of Reidsville, Ga. She was a graduate of Reidsville High School, attended Georgia Teachers College (now known as Georgia Southern University) and Drawn's Business College. Callie played on several Industrial League basketball and softball teams in Savannah and Reidsville where she excelled. She married Charles Emmett Peeples in Savannah, Ga., in 1948. They later resided in Rocky Mount, N.C., and Reidsville, Ga., before making Brunswick, Ga., their permanent home.
Callie worked in the credit department at Sears and Roebuck, then later worked as the financial aid director of Brunswick Junior College, now College of Coastal Georgia, until her retirement. She also taught Sunday School at Norwich Street Church of God and Golden Isles Church of God. She will always be remembered as someone who was compassionate, encouraging and generous. Her joy was the love from her family and friends and her unwavering faith in God. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed enough to call her Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and friend.
She is survived by two children, Charleen Fisher (Randy) and Joe Peeples (Teresa) of Brunswick; four granddaughters, Anne-Marie Jones (Matt) of Brunswick, Erica Bush (Sidney) of Brunswick, Stephanie Viness (Bo) of Statesboro and Rachel Peeples of Brunswick; three great-grandchildren, Callie, Andrew and Ethan Jones, all of Brunswick; and a sister, Mary Nell Wilson of Pickerington, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, Elmer and Lucy; and by her five brothers, Elmer, Olan, Roy, Arthur and Carl Cowart.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at New Life Sanctuary, with Pastor Dana Swain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Callie's memory may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles for their excellent care and compassion shown to the family during this difficult time.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
