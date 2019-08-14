|
Callie Roberson
Callie Marie Dolinger Roberson, 95, of Hortense, died Monday at her residence. She was a native of Rugby, Va. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Jackson and Bishop Rob Hutto officiating. Burial will follow in Raulerson Cemetery, in Patterson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 14, 2019
