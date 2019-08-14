Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Callie Dolinger Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callie Marie Dolinger Roberson

Send Flowers
Callie Marie Dolinger Roberson Obituary
Callie Roberson

Callie Marie Dolinger Roberson, 95, of Hortense, died Monday at her residence. She was a native of Rugby, Va. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Jackson and Bishop Rob Hutto officiating. Burial will follow in Raulerson Cemetery, in Patterson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Callie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.