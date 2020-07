Or Copy this URL to Share

Callie Sue Young



Callie Sue Young, 89, of Crane Island Circle, in St. Marys, died Sunday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Three Rivers Church, in St. Marys.



Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys.



The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home of Kingsland was in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 22, 2020



