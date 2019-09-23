|
Cameron Johnson
Mr. Cameron Q. Johnson died September 13, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church 1010 Lee Street with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home. The procession will leave from 1010 Bartow Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 23, 2019
