Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
Carl Brazell Obituary
Carl Brazell

Carl Brazell, 87, of Kingsland, died May 23 at Warner Community Hospice, in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland.

The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private, family interment will be held.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 30, 2019
