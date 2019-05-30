|
Carl Brazell
Carl Brazell, 87, of Kingsland, died May 23 at Warner Community Hospice, in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private, family interment will be held.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019
