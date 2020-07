Carl Gamble Sr.Carl D. Gamble Sr., of Brunswick, Ga., died peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sears Coastal Nursing and Rehab.He leaves his wife of 59 years, Rose; his children, Cheryl Elam, Langston Gamble, Carl Gamble Jr. and Kathyleen Wyatt and their spouses; one brother, Robert Gamble; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gamble and Barbara Anderson; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.A public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., Brunswick, Ga. Masks are required.The memorial service will be held via ZOOM at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. The family will provide details on the service.The full obituary will be available for download at martinsfuneralhomellc.com Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, July 15, 2020