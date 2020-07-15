Carl Gamble Sr.
Carl D. Gamble Sr., of Brunswick, Ga., died peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sears Coastal Nursing and Rehab.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Rose; his children, Cheryl Elam, Langston Gamble, Carl Gamble Jr. and Kathyleen Wyatt and their spouses; one brother, Robert Gamble; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gamble and Barbara Anderson; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., Brunswick, Ga. Masks are required.
The memorial service will be held via ZOOM at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. The family will provide details on the service.
The full obituary will be available for download at martinsfuneralhomellc.com
.
Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020