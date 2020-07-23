1/1
Carl Lavon Crosby
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl Crosby

Carl Lavon Crosby, 86, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into his Savior's arms Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Lavon was born March 12, 1934 in Starke, Fla., the son of the late Lester A. Crosby and the late Iris McRae Crosby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Betty Taylor Crosby; a brother, Charles Crosby; and a sister, Gloria Broadwell.

Left to cherish Lavon's memories for years to come are his three sons, Richard Crosby (Carol), Ronald Hughs (Brenda) and Allen Hughs (Robin); two daughters, Peggy Harris (David) and Cindy Strickland (Edward); one brother, James Crosby (Helen); three sisters, Pansy Taylor, Joyce Broadwell (Fred) and Sue Clay (Raymond); one sister-in-law, Joyce Crosby; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Lavon was a graduate of Bradford County High School and served his country with honor in the Army National Guard. In 1964, he moved to Brunswick, Ga., and continued his education and career with Hercules Inc. working in the engineering department as a draftsman, and retired after 35 years of dedicated employment.

Lavon was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church where he served as minister of music for over 30 years. He also served in many other capacities. He loved music and sang with many gospel groups over the years.

He loved to spend time with his family and friends, which also included playing his acoustic guitar and singing. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, sharing his sense of humor and his amazing laugh. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will welcome friends paying tribute to Lavon's well-lived life beginning at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Don Spires will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Lavon's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
JUL
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
