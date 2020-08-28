Carmen Thomas-Melo
Carmen C. Thomas-Melo died Aug. 22 at her residence in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 1:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
Masks are required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 28, 2020.