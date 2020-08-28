Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmen Thomas-Melo



Carmen C. Thomas-Melo died Aug. 22 at her residence in Pembroke Pines, Fla.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Masks are required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 28, 2020



