Carol Ann Chaires, 68, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Carol was born April 16, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late John Joseph Mollers and the late Marie Elizabeth Mollers.



Carol had lived in Brunswick for the past 31 years. She was retired from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Ga., with 33 years of dedicated employment with the United States Federal Government. Carol was proud to be a friend to the Veterans of Foreign Wars whom she met while she was employed at the local VFW.



Carol was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Nicole Chaires (Henry Jolley) and Christina Chaires, both of Brunswick, Ga.; her son, James J. Colfelt (Jennifer) of Alexandria, Va.; and her four precious grandchildren, Carolana Jolley, Khaleb Jolley, Elsa Colfelt and Gwyneth Colfelt.



Carol will always be remembered for her vivacious personality and loving heart. She was a courageous and determined woman who had great pride in providing for her family. Carol loved spending time with her friends and family. Of her many passions she enjoyed music, dancing, and travel. Above all she enjoyed making new memories with her friends and family on their many adventures.



The family will receive friends between 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Carol's life will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2019