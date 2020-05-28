Carol Ann King
Carol "Ann" King

Carol "Ann" Reynolds King, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

She was born in Jesup, Ga., and lived the majority of her life in Waycross and Brunswick. She was the daughter of the late John C. Reynolds and Verdie Perry Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Harold Reynolds, Helen Hackel and Glenn Reynolds.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and the world's best Grandma. Ann was an incredibly hard worker her entire life. She was employed as a cashier at Ole Times Country Buffet for many years prior to her illness.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda Hampton Sapp, Kelli Hampton Moore (Kevin) and Natalie D. King; a son, John "Jack" M. King III (Ashley); 10 grandchildren, Dalton Sapp, Ashleigh Sapp, Taylor Moore, Madison Moore, Kandace Moore Kerves (Nick), Evan King, Lillian King, Kylie Woodall, Gabe Woodall and Mason King; two great-granddaughters; six sisters, Lavonne Bradham, Hazel Smith, Jeannie Carver (Lonnie), Elaine Frohn (Pat), Sharon Strayhorn (Ronald) and Marsha Clayton (Tom); an honorary sister, Betty Wray Gentry; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the American Cancer Society.

Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home are honored by be in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Park
