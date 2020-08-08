Carol Cabe



Carol Cabe, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.



A native of Douglas, Ga., and longtime resident of Brunswick, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Naomie Newbarn. She was a member of Rose Creek Baptist Church and also attended Riverside Church in Franklin. She was an avid gardner who loved the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and loved all animals.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, James Perry Fields; and by her late husband, Ben Cabe. She was the last of five siblings.



She is survived by her son, Michael (Denise) Feilds, of Brunswick, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Services will be announced.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 8, 2020



