Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Carol Darby Obituary
Carole Darby

Carole Jeanne Darby, 84, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Ozark Memorial Park, Joplin, Mo., where a service will also be held.

Born April 8, 1935, in Webb City, Mo., to the late George F. and Hazel S. Bogner, she was a homemaker and had been a resident of St. Simons Island since 1991. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John E. Darby; and sister Sherry Elliot.

Survivors include two sons, Douglas Darby and Craig Darby; daughter, Susan Switzer (Jeff); two grandchildren, Sarah Ferrari (Alex) and John Nelson; great-grandchild Gabriel Ferrari; sister, Suzanne Medcalf (Merle); and brother, Dr. David Bogner (Connie).

Carole was an active member of St. Simons United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister for many years.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2019
