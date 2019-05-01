|
|
Carole Darby
Carole Jeanne Darby, 84, of St. Simons Island, departed this life Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Ozark Memorial Park, Joplin, Mo., where a service will also be held.
Born April 8, 1935, in Webb City, Mo., to the late George F. and Hazel S. Bogner, she was a homemaker and had been a resident of St. Simons Island since 1991. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John E. Darby; and sister Sherry Elliot.
Survivors include two sons, Douglas Darby and Craig Darby; daughter, Susan Switzer (Jeff); two grandchildren, Sarah Ferrari (Alex) and John Nelson; great-grandchild Gabriel Ferrari; sister, Suzanne Medcalf (Merle); and brother, Dr. David Bogner (Connie).
Carole was an active member of St. Simons United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister for many years.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2019
