Carol Hall
Carol Diane Hall, formerly of Crescent, died July 30.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Lamisha Proctor and Jamarius Sullivan; four grandchildren; siblings, Annaletha Rouse, Winford "Rusty" (Cecelia) Hill; and other relatives.
A native of McIntosh County, she attended McIntosh County Schools and was employed by International Longshoremen's Association since 1988.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019
