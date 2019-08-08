Home

Carol Denis Hall Obituary
Carol Hall

Carol Diane Hall, formerly of Crescent, died July 30.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Lamisha Proctor and Jamarius Sullivan; four grandchildren; siblings, Annaletha Rouse, Winford "Rusty" (Cecelia) Hill; and other relatives.

A native of McIntosh County, she attended McIntosh County Schools and was employed by International Longshoremen's Association since 1988.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 8, 2019
