Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Carol Green Usher

Carol Green Usher Obituary
Carol Usher

Carol Green Usher, 89, of Brunswick, died Thursday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick, with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Entombment will follow the service.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 16, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 16, 2019
