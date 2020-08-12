Carol Martin



Carol Horton Martin, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Aug.t 9, 2020, at Sears Coastal Nursing Home.



Carol was born on May 12, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Lloyd and Olive Hill Horton. She was the owner and operator of Mother Goose Nursery on Norwich Street for 27 years. She considered all the children her own. She loved doing arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband Clifford; a daughter Dede; and great-granddaughter, Brittani.



Survivors include her daughters, Joette Steiner (Bill) of Lebanon, Tenn., and Launa Martin (Lee) of Clayton, N.C.; a special nephew and family, Chuck Horton (Brenda) of Watkinsville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jeff Steiner (Lori) of Brentwood, Tenn.; Sharon Steiner Harding (Dave) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mandi Grandstaff (Cheyenne) of Tallahassee, Fla., Sean Martin (Cori) and Shea Martin, both of Clayton, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Dickerson, Colin Harding and Sadie Martin.



Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic status, memorial services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suit 550, Atlanta, GA, 30346 or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020



