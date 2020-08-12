1/
Carol Horton Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Martin

Carol Horton Martin, 89, of Brunswick, passed away Aug.t 9, 2020, at Sears Coastal Nursing Home.

Carol was born on May 12, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Lloyd and Olive Hill Horton. She was the owner and operator of Mother Goose Nursery on Norwich Street for 27 years. She considered all the children her own. She loved doing arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Clifford; a daughter Dede; and great-granddaughter, Brittani.

Survivors include her daughters, Joette Steiner (Bill) of Lebanon, Tenn., and Launa Martin (Lee) of Clayton, N.C.; a special nephew and family, Chuck Horton (Brenda) of Watkinsville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jeff Steiner (Lori) of Brentwood, Tenn.; Sharon Steiner Harding (Dave) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mandi Grandstaff (Cheyenne) of Tallahassee, Fla., Sean Martin (Cori) and Shea Martin, both of Clayton, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Dickerson, Colin Harding and Sadie Martin.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic status, memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suit 550, Atlanta, GA, 30346 or the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved