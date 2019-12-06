|
Carol Howell
Carol Luce Howell died in her sleep Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Carol was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Dallas, Texas. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Hardy Luce; her father, Clarence Spaulding Hamilton; her adoptive father, Thomas Warren Luce Jr.; and her husband, Daniel Brewster Howell Jr.
She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Warren Luce II (Pam) and Clarence "Skip" Hamilton; her son, Daniel Brewster Howell III (Mary); her daughter, Ruth Howell Williams (Dale); her grandchildren, Daniel Brewster Howell IV, Allie Howell Kessler (Stuart) and Hannah Claire Williams; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol attended Austin College, where she was homecoming queen. She met her husband, Dan, there and they were married Nov. 24, 1954, at her family home in Dallas. Carol was a graduate of Rutgers University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English. She taught at Rutgers Preparatory School, in Somerset, N.J., for 23 years. She and Dan retired to Jekyll Island, Ga., in 1992, where she became an active member of St. Richard's Episcopal Church on the island. Carol and Dan bought, rehabilitated and moved into a 1904 Victorian house in Brunswick, Ga., where she then became an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. At St. Mark's, Mrs. Howell served on the altar guild, was a lay reader, member of the vestry and a graduate and active contributor of Education for Ministry (EFM).
Carol was a founding member of the Hello, GoodBuy thrift store, dedicated to financially assisting numerous local charities. Mrs. Howell displayed her love of the community by her volunteer work for many organizations, especially working with her granddaughter, Hannah, and her daughter, Ruth, ringing up purchases at the cash register of the Hello, GoodBuy thrift store, in Brunswick. She was extremely proud of the three generations serving the community together. She also left her imprint with her work on the selections committee for Habitat for Humanity. Brunswick residents may also have sampled some of Carol's cakes at Daddy Cate's, in downtown, where she graced patrons with her smile, limited waitressing skills and her considerable baking talents.
Carol loved her friends form the Rutgers Prep community, the Lake Naomi community and Jekyll Island and Brunswick communities. Although she was fond of all the places she lived, she was a proud Texan.
The family would like to thank her caregivers from First Light, in Brunswick, Thrive, on St. Simons Island, Brookdale-Bayshore, in Tampa, and friend, Diane Sylvia.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 6, 2019