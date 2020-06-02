With our deepest sympathy to all.
Carole will be in our hearts forever .
Family and dearest friend.
My Flower Girl❤
Carole Askin
Carole Langston Askin, 82, of Augusta, Ga., died peacefully in the early morning of May 30, 2020 at her family's lake home after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Asheville, N.C., on April 6, 1938, and was the only child to Edgar and Polly Langston. She grew up on St. Simons Island, Ga., and lived on Hamilton Street. She attended the University of Georgia and was a sister of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, where she met the love of her life, Otis Franklin Askin. They married in April of 1959, and were together until Otis's death in October 2016. Otis and Carole moved to Augusta, Ga., where they made their home and raised five cherished children.
Carole was a knockout in every sense; she was stunning on the inside and outside. She had a dazzling, entrancing presence, and the ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the world with her bottomless empathy and dependable ear. Her friends and family recognized her red lipstick and animal prints as her trademarks, and her sweetness and fun attitude were widely embraced by all that knew her. Carole was affectionately called "Tiger" by Otis, and that term of endearment truly captured her fiery, fun spirit. Her close friend of 60 years, Ann Bennett Marcus, put it best, "the only bad thing said about her was that she did too much for people."
Carole lived a full life. Growing up on St. Simons, she spent days crabbing and fishing with her father on the pier. Her children recall stories of how she would swim the channel from St. Simons to Jekyll Island. Her talents included playing the piano, singing and painting. She was crowned Miss Golden Isles in 1958. Before marriage, she was a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Dallas, and she was a bookkeeper for the many businesses that she and Otis ventured into together, all while actively involved with raising her five children. She traveled the world and country with her family and friends, and she loved dancing and soap operas. She lived life to the fullest with effortless grace.
Carole is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Otis; and her parents. She is survived by her five children, four daughters and son, Kim Smith Beckum (Henry) of St. Simons Island, Ga., Kelly Askin of St. Simons Island, Ga., Otis Franklin Askin Jr. (Joy) of Augusta, Ga., Keron Askin Morris of Dunwoody, Ga., and Kristin Hutto (David) of Augusta, Ga.; her 12 grandchildren,Jennifer (Ryan), Jake (Chelsea), Josh (Kelly), Regan (Benji), Preston, Carole Ann, Will, Franklin, Scotti, Matt, Rachel and Sam; and her eight great-grandchildren, Langston, Avery, Cameron, Jenny May, Chloe, Conley, Juliet and Posie.
Carole will be interred at Christ Church in St. Simons Island, and her family will hold a private, family-only burial on Wednesday, June 3.
Carole's family extends sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Brandon Wilde Health Care, where she was a resident for the past seven years. Many thanks go to longtime friend and neighbor Jenny Addie for her fun and frequent visits that comforted Carole with her therapeutic dog Magpie. Her family commends the palliative healthcare team of Regency Healthcare and Hospice and The Visiting Angels that helped them ease her transition to rest after a stroke on Mother's Day.
"Dear Mom, we were honored and blessed to be your children. You were the fun mom that taught us grace and always had our backs with unconditional love. Thank you for everything."
"Dear C, our sweet grandmother, you will make the most beautiful angel. We are so glad we got to love and be loved by you."
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 2, 2020.