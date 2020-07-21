1/
Carole Lee Leggett
Carole Leggett

Carole Lee Leggett died July 13 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

An outdoor celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the garden at Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany St., in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

Masks will be required to attend the service and visitation, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 21, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
