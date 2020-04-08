|
Carole Mary Goad
Carole Mary Goad, 92, of Brunswick, Ga., went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 6, 2020.
Interment will be at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church, in Waynesville, N.C.
Carole Mary was born March 1, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Carl Johnson and Estelle Deem Johnson. Mrs. Goad was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for the last 15 years.
Carole Mary was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband David William Goad and her parents.
Those left behind to cherish Carole Goad's memory include her son, Daniel David Goad and his wife, Peggy Goad, of Brunswick, Ga.; her daughter, Susan Ann Greenelsh, granddaughter Emily Ann Davis and her husband, Matt Davis, and her great-grandson, Theodore Davis, all of Erwin, Tenn.
Carole Mary attended St. Ann School, in Chicago, Ill., Mount St. Mary's Academy, in St. Charles, Ill., Kemper Hall, in Kenosha, Wis., and Michigan State.
Mrs. Goad was an active church member, and a Daughter of the King in her Episcopal Church family.
Carole worked as Realtor in Arcadia, Calif. Along with her husband, David William Goad, she worked and owned a motel, in Morro Bay, Calif.
Mrs. Goad was an artist of great talents, and also artistic in all areas of her life.
Carole Mary Goad loved gardening, art, animals, reading and her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marks Tower Foundation.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 8, 2020