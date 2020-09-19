Jeannie Glisson
Carolyn "Jeannie" Glisson, 78, of Metter, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family and Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Born on June 18, 1942, in Toombs County, to Julius and Nettie Vann, Jeannie called many different cities home before retiring in 1994 to Metter, Ga., with her husband. She was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church, a lover of flowers and gardening, and a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. Jeannie was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and Nana; she loved her family with all her heart and looked forward to their visits and calls most of all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Nettie Vann; her newborn daughter, Terry Garrison; and her stepdaughter Jill McLane.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lee Glisson of Metter; her daughter, Sherrie Harkleroad (Allen) of Statesboro; son, Scott Glisson (Robyn) of Brunswick; stepsons, Lee Bernardi of Spokane and Dan Glisson of Spokane; brother, Hugh Vann (Joan) of St. Simons Island; sister, Linda Dowdy of Brunswick; grandchildren, Daniel Glisson, Brittney Lewis, Rachel Underwood, Summer Glisson, Carlee Glisson, Abbee Glisson, Jordan McLane, Justin McLane and Kendra Stolle; eight great-grandchildren, including Jackson Underwood, Mason Lewis and Chandler Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Excelsior Baptist Church.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service.
A private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020