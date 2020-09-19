1/1
Carolyn "Jeannie" Glisson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie Glisson

Carolyn "Jeannie" Glisson, 78, of Metter, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born on June 18, 1942, in Toombs County, to Julius and Nettie Vann, Jeannie called many different cities home before retiring in 1994 to Metter, Ga., with her husband. She was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church, a lover of flowers and gardening, and a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. Jeannie was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and Nana; she loved her family with all her heart and looked forward to their visits and calls most of all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Nettie Vann; her newborn daughter, Terry Garrison; and her stepdaughter Jill McLane.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lee Glisson of Metter; her daughter, Sherrie Harkleroad (Allen) of Statesboro; son, Scott Glisson (Robyn) of Brunswick; stepsons, Lee Bernardi of Spokane and Dan Glisson of Spokane; brother, Hugh Vann (Joan) of St. Simons Island; sister, Linda Dowdy of Brunswick; grandchildren, Daniel Glisson, Brittney Lewis, Rachel Underwood, Summer Glisson, Carlee Glisson, Abbee Glisson, Jordan McLane, Justin McLane and Kendra Stolle; eight great-grandchildren, including Jackson Underwood, Mason Lewis and Chandler Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Excelsior Baptist Church.

The family will receive visitors beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service.

A private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved