Carolyn Lovell
Carolyn Howell Lovell, of St. Simons Island, died April 11, 2020. She was 96. She was married to her college sweetheart, the late Dr. Wood Lovell for 64 years. She was born in Atlanta, Ga., and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Hawkins Howell Sr. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Hugh H. Howell Jr.; and her sisters, Ann H. Sutton and Jean H. Laramore.
Carolyn was a graduate of Washington Seminary where she was president of the senior class and Spirit of the Seminary. She attended Newcomb College in New Orleans, La., where she met her husband, Wood, who was attending Tulane University School of Medicine. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and the T.U.R.K. Club.
Carolyn and Wood married during World War II and lived in McKinney, Texas, where he was stationed at the U.S. Army Ashburn General Hospital on the surgical staff. Later, she returned to Atlanta to be with her parents during the two years he served in England and France as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.
When the war ended, and with the completion of his pediatric orthopedic training, Carolyn and Wood lived in Atlanta for 30 years during his medical practice and raised five children.
Carolyn was involved in many community and church activities throughout her life. She served as a Girl Scout leader six years and was the president of the United Methodist Women of Northside United Methodist Church, Morris Brandon P.T.A., Scottish Rite Hospital Auxiliary and the Atlanta Gardeners Club. She and her husband enjoyed many wonderful trips together in this country, as well as other countries, around the world. They had a mountain home in Highlands, N.C., for 35 years, where the family and many guests were always welcome.
In 1982, Wood retired and they built a new home at Sea Island, Ga. His retirement was short-lived, as he soon became Medical Director of Nemours Children's Clinic, in Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked an additional 10 years, continuing the work he enjoyed so much. In 2002, they moved to St. Simons Island.
Carolyn was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church, Sea Island Club, Sea Island Gardening Group, Sea Island Skimmers Club, Cassina Garden Club, Fort Frederica Chapter D.A.R., and a founding member of St. Simons Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.
Carolyn's devotion over the years has always been to her family, her husband, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. God's message of hope and love motivated her life and anyone that met her was touched in some way.
Carolyn is survived by daughters, Caroline L. Fleetwood and Nancy L. Dobrenic (John), both of St. Simons Island, and Abigail C. Lovell (Cecilia Fisher) of Mission Viejo, Calif.; sons, T. Wood Lovell (Jody) of Highlands, N.C., and Mark B. Lovell (Sandy) of Savannah, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Atlanta, Ga. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. A service celebrating Carolyn's life will be held at St. Simons United Methodist Church at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish send memorials to St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1687 Tullie Circle N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329.
April 15, 2020
