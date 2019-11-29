|
Carolyn Pittman
Carolyn J. Pittman, 89, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Carolyn was born Sept., 28, 1930, in Waresboro, Ga., as the daughter of the late Henry Floyd Mullis and the late Carrie Lovett Mullis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Capps Pittman; her son, Arthur David Pittman; and a brother, Kenneth Mullis.
Carolyn was a 1948 graduate of Waresboro High School, in Ware County. Upon graduation, she married the love of her life, Arthur Capps Pittman, and the couple moved to Brunswick in 1973, where they became members of the Glyndale Baptist Church. A woman of strong faith, Carolyn loved her Lord, family and friends. Throughout her life, she displayed an unwavering dedication to her husband, children and the home she cared for.
Carolyn was a remarkably kind and unselfish person. An avid animal lover, she enjoyed the company of the family pets. Carolyn could often be found in her garden or caring for her yard. Family members recall her unmatched cooking ability.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Deborah Nehrling of Brunswick, Ga., and Linda Adelman (Stan) of Midway, Ga.; five grandchildren, Kayla Lewis of Brunswick, Ga., DeAnna Stone of Midway, Ga., Diamond Popour (Nick) of Tallahassee, Fla., Emory Rozier (Judy) of Brunswick, Ga., and Robert Rozier of Atlanta, Ga.; her eight great-grandchildren, Arianna, Rusty, Dottie, Alexis, Logan, William, Anthony and Adam; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends between 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service, to honor her life, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. The burial will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Natasha and all the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Also the family thanks Pastor Ken Creekmore for his love and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Glyndale Baptist Church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 29, 2019